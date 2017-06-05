RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY On Possible New Studio Album - "I Would Love To Get That Done"

Ratt, featuring classic lineup members Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass) and Warren DeMartini (guitar) along with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, performed at Rockfest in Kansas City, KS. The three founding members guested on 98.9 The Rock and discussed the possibility of recording a new studio album for release in 2018. Check out the interview below.

Ratt performed on May 28th at the 2017 edition of the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. Quality video from the show, courtesy of Decibel Geek TV, is available for streaming below.

Upcoming Ratt tour dates:

July

7 - Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven, MI

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI