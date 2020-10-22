RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Streaming New Solo Song "Night Flight"

Ratt fronman Stephen Pearcy - who confirmed earlier this week that he is working on his sixth solo album and that a few of the songs were “written with Ratt in mind” - has released the new song, "Night Flight", a collaboration with his guitarist, Erik Ferentinos.

Pearcy shared the track via social media, along with the caption: "'Night Flight' (Pearcy/Erik Ferentinos) from the Covid Tapes TFR 2020."

A recent post from Pearcy's Twitter account reads: "New Stephen Pearcy (his 6th) solo record due 2021 TBA with co-writer, lead guitarist Erik Ferentinos. With all (13) songs written by the pair, Pearcy is finishing working on lyrics. A few songs were written with [Ratt] in mind."

 



