RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY Talks New Line-Up - "It's Like Ratt Circa '83, '84; This Is The Closest Thing To Being That Entity"

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy recently guested on Talking Metal, discussing the current formation of the band featuring himself, original bassist Juan Croucier, guitarists Jordan Ziff (Razer) and Chris Sanders (Britny Fox), and drummer Pete Holmes (Black N' Blue). He did not address the recent shows where he was seemingly intoxicated (see below for details), talking instead about how well the new band works on stage.

Pearcy: "We just go out there, and it's the strangest thing. It's like Ratt circa '83, '84. Well, this is the version, to me, the closest thing to being that entity, and so we're having a good time. When you don't have to think and look around and you just do your gig, you're on to something. So we're having a good time... we 're having a really good time. We're selling out shows, and people are loving it, so hopefully we're turning some people on."

Pearcy crashed and burned on stage in St. Charles, IL on Ocober 5th, seemingly intoxicated while performing. On September 26th, Ratt performed in Huntington, NY and it was by all accounts a disastrous show, with Pearcy unable to stand due to an alleged knee injury but coming off as intoxicated (see the fan-filmed video below).

At one point, Croucier addressed the audience, saying "In case you guys didn't notice, Mr. Stephen Pearcy is in a lot of pain. But tonight, we said there's no way, there's no way we're canceling this show because we love you guys. We love each and every one of you, and thank you so much for coming down. We promise we'll be back, without the injury, okay? Thank you so much for your understanding. We're gonna keep going and do our best."

@MetalSludge Way Fucked Up Jr. ! If anyone in this organization had a soul they’d just stop and get the ship in order! pic.twitter.com/FNSJXTF4Ha — Sean (@seanh8syou) 27 September 2018

@metalsludge Stephen Percy’s “knee” injury really carried over to his performance tonight! Hopefully his “knee” gets some attention ASAP! Thank god I was only at the show for Juan’s sweet moves or I would have been disappointed pic.twitter.com/aqyRxj0E89 — Sean (@seanh8syou) 27 September 2018

Pearcy addressed the incident with a post on Ratt's official Facebook page.

Sadly, the October 5th show went down in similar fashion. Watch the clips below, you be the judge.