RATT Vocalist STEPHEN PEARCY Releases New Song "Making Crazy"

Ratt singer, Stephen Pearcy, has released a new song, entitled "Making Crazy". Pearcy took to social media to share the song, along with a message.

Says Pearcy: "'Making Crazy' (Pearcy) copyright BMI 2020, recorded in couple hours. Never know what happens when we go into MT (Studio). Again went in to record other stuff, played a couple guitars, wrote the lyrics then and laid it down with Matt Thorne (Pearcy solo band bassist, engineer, recorded, etc.). Not meant to win a Grammy, although the way musics headed. Defending the faith..."

Find a link to the song below: