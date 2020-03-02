RATT Vocalist STEPHEN PEARCY Releases New Song "Making Crazy"
March 2, 2020, 23 minutes ago
Ratt singer, Stephen Pearcy, has released a new song, entitled "Making Crazy". Pearcy took to social media to share the song, along with a message.
Says Pearcy: "'Making Crazy' (Pearcy) copyright BMI 2020, recorded in couple hours. Never know what happens when we go into MT (Studio). Again went in to record other stuff, played a couple guitars, wrote the lyrics then and laid it down with Matt Thorne (Pearcy solo band bassist, engineer, recorded, etc.). Not meant to win a Grammy, although the way musics headed. Defending the faith..."
Find a link to the song below:
Making Crazy.mp3 Since it’s out, just went in @mtstudio and laid it down. Guitars, wrote lyrics, then matt on bass & engineer, etc and away we went. My solo works for me. Couple hours. so what. Fun song, up tempo. So be it🏴☠️☠️🏁 https://t.co/xuq802Bfxx— STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) March 1, 2020