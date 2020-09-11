RAVAGE Premier "Amazon Burning" Music Video

Ravage, the heavy metal act from Boston which formed in the mid 90's, will release their new EP, The Worldwide Resistance, on November 2. The band have released a "socially distanced" music video for the song "Amazon Burning", which can be seen below.

Singer Al Ravage states: "This video was made to call attention to the problem of deforestation, especially in the rain forest, but just in the past few weeks we are tragically seeing these terrible fires on the West Coast that are destroying untold lives and businesses. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to all our friends who are forced to deal with these terrible circumstances and we hope measures will be taken to try to ensure this does not continue to be a growing problem in the future. We will be donating all proceeds from the digital sale of the single version of this to The Arbor Day Foundation."

Physical copies of the new EP featuring "Amazon Burning" will be distributed by the Die With Your Boots On metal and clothing shop. You can now take advantage of a special pre-order package, which includes a limited-edition EP cover t-shirt, here.

Tracklisting:

"The Worldwide Resistance"

"Know It All"

"Amazon Burning"

"The Derelict City" (2020 remix)