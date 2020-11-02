RAVAGE Release Controversial Fan-Art Lyric Video, Receive Backlash From Trump Supporters

Ravage, the heavy metal band from Boston, today released the band's new EP, "The Worldwide Resistance", in the form of a free streaming, full-length lyric video made available exclusively through the New Wave Of Traditional Heavy Metal Full-Albums Channel on YouTube.

The video was made with fan-contributed artwork and videos centred around the song's lyrics, however when photos of the content were leaked, the band received a significant backlash from angry supporters of US President Donald Trump.

Singer Al Ravage commented, "It's really sad that in this poisoned political climate we are unable to have a discussion about the state of things in a civil way. We can't present a piece of art that expresses our feelings about the times without people going crazy and harassing each other and threatening each other. The lyrics of this songs we've released don't even mention the President, but I've personally had Trump supporters try to contact my place of business to try to have me fired from my day job. Cancel culture is out of control and it's taking place on all sides of the political spectrum.

"As for the songs, this is some of the first new original music we've released in a couple of years and it features the kind of melodic memorable tunes that are our signature with plenty of guitar shredding and a good dose of thrash metal heaviness. I think fans of trad metal and thrash will enjoy it regardless of the message of the lyrics, but have an open mind, take a listen, and whatever you think. It's FREE to stream it and proceeds from the sale of the vinyl version are being donated to the ACLU... get out there and vote tomorrow and let your voice be heard! Don't let people silence you, but try to keep it civil and make America proud."

The new EP features four tracks of melodic heavy metal and thrash and will be made available on an extremely limited ediiton one-sided, engraved vinyl which will be available through the Die With Your Boots On shop here. Proceeds from sales of the vinyl will be donated to the ACLU.

Tracklisting:

"The Worldwide Resistance"

"Know It All"

"Amazon Burning"

"The Derelict City" (2020 remix)

"Amazon Burning" video: