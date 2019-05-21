RAVEN Frontman JOHN GALLAGHER On Band's Iconic Logo - "I Was Looking At Logos Like JUDAS PRIEST And IRON MAIDEN..."; Audio

Ahead of their first ever Australian tour in June, John Gallagher from Raven appeared on the Australian Rock Show podcast (audio below). Gallagher was asked about the history of Raven’s iconic band logo, which first graced the cover of the band’s second single, 1981's "Hard Ride".

Says John: “I did it - I came up with it. We needed a logo, there’s some early photos (where) you can see this bizarre bird-looking thing - like the ‘V’ is the body of the bird and the ‘R’ and the ‘N’s like a wing and I wasn’t too fond of that.

"Then we had this thing which was just like Gothic script floating around. So when we did the (first) single we just used an army stencil version. And we were just looking for something and I was looking at logos like Judas Priest and the Iron Maiden one and said well I like the straight lines - let’s see if the letters in ‘Raven’ would land a straight line there’s really no curves - let’s see what we can come up with. I added the flash and everyone loved it and there you go - it went from there."

Find Raven's tour itinerary here.