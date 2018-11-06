RAVEN To Release New Live Album In January; Details Revealed

When the British/American metal trio Raven left the Skråen stage at the end of November 2017 after their acclaimed concert in Aalborg, Denmark, brothers John (bass, vocals) and Mark Gallagher (guitar) along with new member Mike Heller (drums) didn't foresee their show being recorded for posterity.

"We were surprised of course, since nobody had informed us of this beforehand", John Gallagher explains. "We had a flash drive with the recording delivered to us and when we checked it, we realized that - barring some small technical problems - we had a truly magical live recording on our hands. It was a near perfect concert thanks to the great atmosphere inside the hall and our out of control attitude - since, you know, we weren't aware the show was being recorded."

It's the unbridled show of a band who has been writing metal history for the last 45 years.

As to the differences between the current Screaming Murder Death From Above: Live In Aalborg and earlier Raven live recordings? "We have of course gotten better and better on a technical level over the years. Also, on Destroy All Monsters/Live in Japan (1996), you can clearly hear that I was wrestling with voice issues due to a bout of laryngitis. And if you compare Screaming Murder Death From Above: Live In Aalborg with Live In The Inferno from 1984, it almost seems as if we had taken sedatives back then", Gallagher says laughingly and concludes with: "The Aalborg recording matches the energy which Raven is exuding 100 percent. It's the best representation of us as a live band yet."

"Screaming Murder Death From Above: Live In Aalborg will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on January 18th as CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream.

Tracklisting:

"Destroy All Monsters"

"Hell Patrol"

"All For One"

"Hung Drawn And Quartered"

"Rock Until You Drop"

"A.A.N.S.M.M.G.N."

"Tank Treads (The Blood Runs Red)"

"Faster Than The Speed Of Light"

"On And On"

"Break The Chain"

"Crash Bang Wallop"

Raven are out on a 27-date North American tour with Extinction A.D. and Mobile Deathcamp providing support. The tour runs through December 1st in Jonesboro, GA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

November

6 - Fullerton, CA - The Slidebar

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

8 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Lounge

10 - Seattle, WA - Tony V's

11 - Vancouver, BC - The Wise Hall

12 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

15 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

16 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

17 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews*

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

21 - Ft Atkinson, WI - Hijynx

23 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

24 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

25 - Rochester, NY - The Montage

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

28 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

29 - Chesapeaker VA - The Riffhouse

December

1 - Jonesboro, GA - Furnace 41

* no Mobile Deathcamp