RAVENEYE Cover VAN MORRISON Classic "Into The Mystic"; Video

UK power rock trio, RavenEye, have released their cover of Van Morrison's "Into The Mystic". A video can be seen below.

Says the band: "Happy Birthday Van Morrison! To celebrate the birthday of an absolute living legend we wanted to do something completely different from our usual sounds and put together a lockdown cover. So here is our rendition of 'Into The Mystic'.

"It was so much fun putting this together and we hope you enjoy it too! Love to all of you Ravens and we hope you’re keeping safe in these testing times. We can’t wait to get out and perform to you all."