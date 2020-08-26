RAVENSCRY Invite LYRIA To Participate In A Livestream

Lyria has announced their participation in a livestream event tomorrow, August 27 at 4:30 PM EST; the Brazilian symphonic metal band will be represented by Aline Happ (vocals) in a livestream interview on the YouTube channel of the Italian band Ravenscry.

A well-known name in Italian metal, Ravenscry has four albums released One Way Out (2011), The Attraction Of Opposites, "The Invisible" (2017) and the most recent, "100". Being on the road for more than 10 years, they now build the bridge between Milan and Rio de Janeiro with the interview with Aline Happ, vocalist and main composer of Lyria. They will talk about Aline's and Lyria's careers, addressing highlights and curiosities.

One of the greatest names in Brazilian metal, Lyria is formed by Rod Wolf (guitar), Thiago Zig (bass) and Thiago Mateu (drums), in addition to Aline. Founded in 2012, the band became known in Brazil and in countries in Europe, North America and Latin America on their debut album, Catharsis (2014), released via crowdfunding. Currently, the band continues to release extra and unpublished materials on its official YouTube channel, in addition to participating in online festivals during the quarantine.

(Photo by: Roberta Guido)