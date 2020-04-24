RAVENSCRY Release "The Door Inside" Lyric Video

Italian melodic-metallers, Ravenscry, have unveiled a video for “The Door Inside”, the latest in a weekly series of lyric videos leading up to the May 15 release of the album 100.

Musically, “The Door Inside” is a combination of both the “classic” and the renewed sound of the Italian alt-metal band. Mighty 8-string riffs and chords give way to melodic synths and even catchier vocals - in a sense, exploring new shores while keeping the same bold attitude.

“In a similar way, you can find a sort of dichotomy in the lyrics, where personal research can deepen one of our greatest inner struggles: the never-ending ‘fight’ between instinct and rationality,” says vocalist Giulia Stefani. “This conflict becomes ‘louder’ when we have to make choices, and yet we don’t face them the same way every time. Sometimes we want to be more rational, sometimes we wish to fulfill our desires and sometimes we just have to find the right balance in order to take the best decision. Everyone finds their answers, although we all know that there’s only one thing we have to leave outside the door: fear.”

The forthcoming studio album 100, will be out on May 15, 2020. The album was produced by Ravenscry. Mixed by Roberto Laghi (In Flames, Mustasch, Sonic Syndicate). Mastered by Dragan Tanasković (In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Evergrey). Artwork and graphics by Mario "Aégis" S. Nevado.

Ravenscry is a melodic-metal band from Italy who are currently launching back onto the global metal scene with new album 100. To this day, they have released three full-length albums, charted in the Spotify metal charts; and stacked up streams in the millions for a number of their smash singles. They have also worked with numerous famous producers, who have crafted the sound for icons like Alice Cooper, Steve Vai, Marilyn Manson, In Flames and Megadeth. Following the release of a highly ambitious concept album, The Invisible (2017), Ravenscry are back. More energy. More melody. Even smarter lyrics. The latest evolution of their sound is one that stays true to the core of their sound, whilst still being extra accessible for new listeners.

Tracklisting:

“Maybe”

“Binary”

“The Gamer”

“The Door Inside”

“The Entertainer”

“Destination: Nowhere”

“Light You Up”

“Leader”

“Paper Boat”

“All My Faces”

“The Gatekeeper”

"The Entertainer" lyric video:

“Maybe” video: