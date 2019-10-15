RAZOR – Custom Killing To Be Released For The First Time On CD

High Roller Records will reissue Custom Killing, the 1987 album from Canadian speed metal innovators Razor. Custom Killing features “Survival Of The Fittest” and “Last Rites”, which are the band’s longest songs ever recorded, each running over 11 minutes long.

Custom Killing was originally released through Fringe Product and was recorded at Waxworks Creative in St. Jacobs, Ontario. Order the Custom Killing CD reissue here.

Tracklisting:

“Survival Of The Fittest”

“Shootout”

“Forced Annihilation”

“Last Rites”

“Snake Eyes”

“White Noise”

“Going Under”

“Russian Ballet”

Recording lineup:

Stace McLaren – vocals

Dave Carlo – guitars

Mike Campagnolo – bass

Mike Embro – drums