RAZORWIRE HALO Debut "Cover My Eyes" Lyric Video

Kansas City, MO-based industrial rock band Razorwire Halo's music creates layers of multi-dimensional sound that lends an experience not to be missed. Whether your listening or partaking in their live show, Razorwire Halo's electro-rock mix and seductional foreplay is a definitive sound.

Razorwire Halo's "Cover My Eyes" will satiate your music longings as it is now available for pre-save. The single will be released on Friday, August 14, via INgrooves.

Watch a lyric video for the song below: