REAPING ASMODEIA Launch “R.A. Confidential” Video Series; Part 1 Streaming

Minneapolis, MN-based technical death metallists, Reaping Asmodeia, have launched a new video series, entitled R.A. Confidential. Find out more about bassist Roman Pinter in Part 1, streaming below:

Mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren (Fallujah, First Fragment), the band’s new album, Impuritize, combines sheer brutality with meticulous technicality to craft one of the finest extreme death metal albums of the year. Impuritize will be released on February 24th via Prosthetic Records.

The album's artwork was created by Eddie Danger of Unlimited Visual (Born Of Osiris) and can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

“The Clemency Guise”

“Defenestration”

“Of Talons And Teeth”

“Hidebound”

“Carnal Declivity”

“Irreversible Evolution”

“Virulent Exposure”

“Collage Of Toxins”

“Ritual Of Ignorance”

“Of Talons And Teeth” video:

Teaser:

Reaping Asmodeia linup:

Steven Lane -Vocals

Alex Kelly - Guitar

Daniel Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass