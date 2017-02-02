REAPING ASMODEIA Release Lyric Video For “Defenestration” Single

Minneapolis, MN-based technical death metallists, Reaping Asmodeia, have released a lyric video (watch below) for their new single, “Defenestration”. The track is featured on the band’s new album, Impuritize, which will be released on February 24th via Prosthetic Records.

Mixed and mastered by Zach Ohren (Fallujah, First Fragment), Impuritize combines sheer brutality with meticulous technicality to craft one of the finest extreme death metal albums of the year.

The album's artwork was created by Eddie Danger of Unlimited Visual (Born Of Osiris) and can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

“The Clemency Guise”

“Defenestration”

“Of Talons And Teeth”

“Hidebound”

“Carnal Declivity”

“Irreversible Evolution”

“Virulent Exposure”

“Collage Of Toxins”

“Ritual Of Ignorance”

“Defenestration” lyric video:

“Of Talons And Teeth” video:

Teaser:

Reaping Asmodeia have launched a new video series, entitled R.A. Confidential. Find out more about bassist Roman Pinter in Part 1, streaming below:

Coinciding with the new album release on February 24th, the band will play a hometown record release show at Beaners in Duluth, Minn. before venturing across the US on a headlining jaunt throughout March. Full dates can be found in the below admat:

Reaping Asmodeia linup:

Steven Lane -Vocals

Alex Kelly - Guitar

Daniel Koppy - Drums

Roman Pinter - Bass