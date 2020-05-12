REBEL PRIEST Share “Sleeping Like A Hangman” Video

Vancouver rock 'n’ roll tribe Rebel Priest has a new music video out for their hit “Sleeping Like A Hangman”.

According to the band, the song is about “addiction to the thing that can’t be controlled, relinquishing that control and understanding that we are in the noose” set with powerful guitar riffs and smooth bass lines making a heavy and raw tune that will get fists raised in the air.

“Sleeping Like A Hangman” comes from the November 2019 album R’lyeh Heavy released on Scrape Records that can best be described as “a visceral vision of a call to a past secular-religious god with many different facets of an ancient pantheon”. With utmost confidence, Rebel Priest quotes about the album:

“We’re excited about this one; it's a culmination of what we’ve been doing since the beginning. Doing our sound, our way; it was quite an in-depth recording process for us this time ‘round and we think the fans will take notice! This is a step above the rest!”

Orders of the album are available here in various formats, including CD (digipak), Limited Edition Vinyl (various colour options) and merchandise bundles.

"Elm St.":

"Electric Lady" video:

Rebel Priest launched a Japanese tour on October 8, which will include an appearance at Kappunk, the annual Tokyo punk festival.