RECKLESS LOVE Release New Single "Loaded"

August 24, 2020, an hour ago

Reckless Love, the colourful quartet giving a fresh face and sound to the sleaze metal world, have released a new single worldwide via Universal Music Finland. Listen to the track, “Loaded”, here and below.

Produced by former Santa Cruz guitarist Joonas Parkkonen, the song is a taste of what’s to come with Reckless Love’s fifth studio album; the follow-up to 2016’s InVader, this anticipated outing will be available in 2021.

Says frontman Olli Herman: “10 years ago, we released our debut album, Reckless Love - a kickstart to an adventure that took us around the world. This year, we wanted to celebrate that release, so we booked a huge anniversary tour. Well, we all know what happened next - 2020 struck big-time and everything was cancelled. However, we decided not to yield, and instead of touring we hit the studio with a new producer. The result: our come-back single!! A track loaded with hooks, big drums, high screams, a huge chorus, one scorching hot guitar solo and massive riffs! I could not be happier and prouder to present this new track to our fans. One of our dear friends put it perfectly: ‘This song is like a cold beer on a hot day!’”

Reckless Love is:

Olli Herman (vocals)
Pepe (guitar)
Jalle Verne (bass)
Hessu Max (drums)



