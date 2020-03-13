Record Store Day 2020 Postponed Until June 20th In Wake Of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic

Record Store Day 2020, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

A message at the official Record Store Day website states: "We’ve decided that the best of all possible moves is to change the date of Record Store Day this year to Saturday, June 20. We think this gives stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day, while taking into consideration the recommendations of doctors, scientists, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the need to be good citizens of both local and worldwide communities.

"We’re working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone who participates in Record Store Day: customers, record stores, artists, labels and more. Record Store Day is everywhere and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store."

A list of titles available for RSD 2020 can be found here.