RED DEATH Sign Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records

Century Media Records has announced that Washington, DC-based crossover thrashers, Red Death, are the latest addition to the label’s roster, after having recently signed the group to a worldwide multi-album deal.

Having played shows across North America with the likes of Power Trip, Iron Reagan, Municipal Waste, Exodus, Obituary, Terror and also a European tour with Foreseen last year, Red Death are looking forward to a busy year 2019 which will see the group continue their relentless live-crusade, but also finalize work on their third full-length album and Century Media Records debut for release later in 2019.

Red Death comment the signing to Century Media Records as follows: “We are honored to join the Century Media family! We have been fans of the label and its roster long before this band existed. From artists like Merauder to Morgoth, it’s been a name that we’ve always paid much attention to. We are currently preparing our third LP and releasing it via Century Media makes perfect sense. We have dedicated ourselves and put forth a large amount of hard work into this band and we plan on channeling that drive and energy into our upcoming record. Above all we’re very honored to be apart of the label and to add to its history!”

Commenting the signing of Red Death, Philipp Schulte, Director Century Media Records Europe, says: “With Red Death we welcome one of the most promising bands from the very vital US crossover scene on the label. Red Death impressed me with their two albums Permanent Exile (2015) and Formidable Darkness (2017), both of which offer fast and straight-forward crossover thrash in its most ferocious form, as well as with their intense live shows and total dedication to what they are doing. In times of short-lived hypes, few bands stand out and actually do make a difference. Red Death is one of them!”

Mike Gitter, Vice President Of A&R Century Media Records USA added: “From their earliest days, Red Death have played with a grip on the hooks of classic metal, the ferocity and speed of vintage thrash and the intense energy and rawness of a DIY gig. Right now, they’re on the verge of serious contender status. Century Media is excited to join forces with this formidable Washington DC powerhouse.”

United by a love for Master Of Puppets-era Metallica, Animosity-era Corrosion Of Conformity, Discharge and the best of 80’s thrash metal, Red Death was born out of a 2013 basement jam session between drummer Connor Donegan (also of Genocide Pact), guitarist Ace Mendoza and frontman Chad Troncale. Red Death became an underground favorite with the release of 2015’s Permanent Exile followed by US gigs and tours with the likes of Power Trip and Obituary. With 2017’s Formidable Darkness album and a lineup that saw Troncale assume bass and vocal duties as well as the addition of Enforced guitarist Will Wagstaff, Red Death proved themselves a force to be reckoned with as they blasted stages around the world. 2019 promises the band’s third full-length as they take up serious contender status with new label Century Media Records.

A first string of US live-shows for 2019, among others with Power Trip, has already been announced as follows:

April

20 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

21 - Nashville, TN - TBA

22 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Magestic Lounge *

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St *

24 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room *

25 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews *

26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

28 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room *

29 - Louisville, KY - Spinellis

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBA

* - with Power Trip

More shows to be announced soon.

Red Death lineup, from left to right above:

Chad Troncale - vocals, bass

Ace Mendoza - guitar

Will Wagstaff - guitar

Connor Donegan - drums

(Photo - Angela Owens)