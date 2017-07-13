RED DRAGON CARTEL Drummer PHIL VARONE Returns To Radio In August

Drummer Phil Varone - formerly of Saigon Kick and Skid Row, currently presiding behind the kit in Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel - is returning to the airwaves.

"Just when you thought it was safe to put on the radio, they put me back on the air," says Varone. "I'm excited to announce my new show Unphiltered, Thursdays from 7pm - 9pm PST, starting August 3rd on Radio Vegas Rocks. It will be two hours packed with guests, music, giveaways and more. Please like the Radio Vegas Rocks Facebook page as well."