RED FANG Announce US Tour Dates; Band Featured In Gear Gods’ Pro Series Video

January 24, 2017, 26 minutes ago

news hard rock red fang

Red Fang have announced a new round of US tour dates in support of their recently released album, Only Ghosts. The dates are listed below.

March
3 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield
4 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
5 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Atrium
6 - Santa Barbara, CA - Velvet Jones
8 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
10 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Aggie
11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
13 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
15 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

Tickets are on sale this Friday, January 27th at 9 AM, PST/12 noon, EST. Big Jesus open on all dates except Billings and Spokane.

The Portland–based outfit recently filmed a video for Gear God's Pro Zone series, watch the band discuss once-secret, technological wisdom here.

(Photo - James Rexroad)

