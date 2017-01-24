RED FANG Announce US Tour Dates; Band Featured In Gear Gods’ Pro Series Video
Red Fang have announced a new round of US tour dates in support of their recently released album, Only Ghosts. The dates are listed below.
March
3 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield
4 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
5 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Atrium
6 - Santa Barbara, CA - Velvet Jones
8 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
10 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Aggie
11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
13 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
15 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
Tickets are on sale this Friday, January 27th at 9 AM, PST/12 noon, EST. Big Jesus open on all dates except Billings and Spokane.
The Portland–based outfit recently filmed a video for Gear God's Pro Zone series, watch the band discuss once-secret, technological wisdom here.
(Photo - James Rexroad)