RED FANG - New Album Arrows Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on everyone's day-to-day operations, Relapse have been forced to postpone Red Fang’s new album Arrows, until further notice. Arrows is the follow-up to 2016's Only Ghosts. More news will be announced soon.





Arrows tracklisting:

“Take It Back”

“Unreal Estate”

“Arrows”

“My Disaster”

“Two High”

“Anodyne”

“Interop-Mod”

“Fonzi Scheme”

“Days Collide”

“Rabbits in Hives”

“Why”

“Dr Owl”

“Funeral Coach”