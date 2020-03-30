RED FANG - New Album Arrows Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
March 30, 2020, 43 minutes ago
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on everyone's day-to-day operations, Relapse have been forced to postpone Red Fang’s new album Arrows, until further notice. Arrows is the follow-up to 2016's Only Ghosts. More news will be announced soon.
Arrows tracklisting:
“Take It Back”
“Unreal Estate”
“Arrows”
“My Disaster”
“Two High”
“Anodyne”
“Interop-Mod”
“Fonzi Scheme”
“Days Collide”
“Rabbits in Hives”
“Why”
“Dr Owl”
“Funeral Coach”