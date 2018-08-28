RED FANG Release Music Video For Cover Of GARY NUMAN's TUBEWAY ARMY Track "Listen To The Sirens"
August 28, 2018, an hour ago
Portland rockers Red Fang have shared a cover of the 1978 cult hit “Listen to the Sirens” originally performed by Gary Numan’s Tubeway Army. Watch the official music video, directed by Ray Gordon, below.
The music video which is a departure from Red Fang’s usual antics, showcases the band playing the song in their rehearsal place while taking in the sites and sounds of their hometown, Portland.
The group commented about the cover/video: "We've been a fan of Tubeway Army for a long time. It was a blast to record a song of theirs with Adam Pike and equally great to make a video with Ray Gordon! I hope people get as creeped out by our version of 'Listen To The Sirens' as the original!"
Additionally, Red Fang begin their US Fall headlining tour next week with support from Big Business, Monolord (select dates), and Dead Now. Red Fang has also announced a string of New Year’s Eve shows in the Pacific Northwest. Select dates with Thunderpussy, R.I.P., Wizard Rifle and Gaythiest. All confirmed tour dates are available below.
September (with Big Business, Dead Now)
7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival ^
8 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House #
9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
12 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
13 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird
14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
18 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr - HMAC
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
20 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
26 - Detroit, MI - El Club
28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi
^ Red Fang Only
# with Monolord and Dead Now, no Big Business
December
28 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with Thunderpussy & Gaythiest)
29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with R.I.P. & Wizard Rifle)
31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (with Thunderpussy)