RED FANG Release Music Video For Cover Of GARY NUMAN's TUBEWAY ARMY Track "Listen To The Sirens"

Portland rockers Red Fang have shared a cover of the 1978 cult hit “Listen to the Sirens” originally performed by Gary Numan’s Tubeway Army. Watch the official music video, directed by Ray Gordon, below.

The music video which is a departure from Red Fang’s usual antics, showcases the band playing the song in their rehearsal place while taking in the sites and sounds of their hometown, Portland.

The group commented about the cover/video: "We've been a fan of Tubeway Army for a long time. It was a blast to record a song of theirs with Adam Pike and equally great to make a video with Ray Gordon! I hope people get as creeped out by our version of 'Listen To The Sirens' as the original!"

Additionally, Red Fang begin their US Fall headlining tour next week with support from Big Business, Monolord (select dates), and Dead Now. Red Fang has also announced a string of New Year’s Eve shows in the Pacific Northwest. Select dates with Thunderpussy, R.I.P., Wizard Rifle and Gaythiest. All confirmed tour dates are available below.

September (with Big Business, Dead Now)

7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival ^

8 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House #

9 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

13 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

18 - Harrisburg, PA - Stage on Herr - HMAC

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

20 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

26 - Detroit, MI - El Club

28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

^ Red Fang Only

# with Monolord and Dead Now, no Big Business

December

28 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with Thunderpussy & Gaythiest)

29 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (with R.I.P. & Wizard Rifle)

31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox (with Thunderpussy)