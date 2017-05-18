RED MOON ARCHITECT Release "Return Of The Black Butterflies" Video

Finnish doom metal band Red Moon Architect has released their third album. It carries the name Return Of The Black Butterflies and is available worldwide via Inverse Records.

Its six tracks, clocking in at 49 minutes, perfectly represent the band's brutally heavy, atmospheric and beautiful soundscape.

Red Moon Architect has also released a new music video for the title track, "Return Of The Black Butterflies". It tells a haunting story with over six minutes of crushing doom.

Tracklisting:

"The Haunt"

"Tormented"

"Return Of The Black Butterflies"

"Journey"

"End Of Days"

"NDE"

For further information, visit Red Moon Architect on Facebook.

"Tormented" lyric video: