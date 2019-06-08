REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Featured On Newly Released Piano Version Of HEAD WITH WINGS Song "Somewhere, Something Gives" (Video)

Connecticut-based prog rockers Head With Wings are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their debut album, From Worry To Shame, with the release of a new piano version of the song "Somewhere, Something Gives". The track is an instrumental performed by Redemption keyboardist Vikram Shankar, who is also part of the instrumental trio Lux Terminus.

Vocalist / guitarist Joshua Corum recently spoke with Prog about the track:

"Since the release of For Worry To Shame last summer, I’ve been asked one question fairly consistently; Will you ever feature piano in Head With Wings? The strange truth is that we started the band with Brandon on keys, but didn’t produce any substantial material in that time period. When we approached the band again, we found that a drum, guitar, bass and vocal ensemble better suited our personalities and a mutual desire to keep a tight lid on our lineup. However, some of our most talented colleagues are pianists. The combination of Vikram’s stunning arrangement of this song and Darcy’s incredible artwork has really opened our eyes to the power of interpretation, and also paved the way for new illustrative ideas that actually hold merit in continuing the visual story of the album."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://headwithwings.bandcamp.com/track/from-worry-to-shame-the-album-piano-medley-ft-vikram-shankar" href="http://headwithwings.bandcamp.com/track/from-worry-to-shame-the-album-piano-medley-ft-vikram-shankar">From Worry to Shame - The Album Piano Medley ft. Vikram Shankar by Head with Wings</a>

