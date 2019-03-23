REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Releases Solo Single "The Clouds Parted, If Only For A Moment"

Redemption keyboardist Vikram Shankar has posted the following update:

"My new single, 'The Clouds Parted, If Only For A Moment', is out now. I'm deeply proud of this one... what started as a humble improvisation turned into a one-take performance that captures so much of my current emotional and mental struggles. Check out the full song on YouTube and all streaming sites, and I hope this track brings some light and peace into the minds of those who need it."

Check out a BraveWords interview with Shankar from 2017 at this location. His Ocean Machine medley is available below.