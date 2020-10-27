REEPER Present New Lineup; Release “Disappear” Video

After the success of their debut LP, Get Your Ecstasy, Reeper is back with a renewed lineup. The project led by guitarist Elías Andrada is back more forceful than ever, accompanied by the premiere of his video clip "Disappear", a first-rate audiovisual material.

With a view to the future of this promising heavy music group, Elias added Erik Cruz on vocals, Alberto Marín on bass and Matt de Vallejo on drums to Reeper's ranks.

On October 21, the group's new video clip was released; "Disappear". It has already reaped a huge impact, exceeding 4,000 visits in a matter of a few days. The material has been directed and produced by Roberto Peromingo from the LitlleClip Team production company.