REFRAME To Release Reaching Revery Album This Month; Guests Include COREY GLOVER, NEIL CITRON And More

ReFrame will release Reaching Revery on September 25 via Luminol Records. The album features guest appearances from Corey Glover of Living Colour, Leight July, Neil Citron of Bangtower and Black Cat 6, and Jessica Pymm, as well as a guest composition from John Clancy and Philo Cramer of Fear. Pre-order the album here.

ReFrame is a progressive rock and metal band based in Memphis (TN), who attempts to combine the power and aggression of hard rock and metal with the sophistication of progressive rock and fusion while still writing catchy melodies.

ReFrame, started as a studio concept, a place for some like-minded musicians to write and record music without the typical constraints of being in a traditional band. No concerns for genre, or other limitations. As the songs started coalescing it became apparent that the chemistry and these songs needed to see the stage. Opening for Andy Timmons, Tantric, Tony MacAlpine, Collective Soul, Doug Pinnick (King's X), Michael Angelo Batio, September Mourning, Reverend Jack, Neil Zaza, and many others.

Reaching Revery tells a compelling story of great loss and redemption and the journey to reach that dream that everyone has for himself, to be something greater than what someone started as.