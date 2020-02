REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER Premier New Song "The Renegade Son"; Audio

French black metal formation, Regarde Les Hommes Tomber, are steaming "The Renegade Son," from their upcoming record, Ascension. Listen below.

Regarde Les Hommes Tomber comment: "As the holy father has been overthrown, the renegade son sits on the throne. A god who looked down to a wanderer once is now lost on earth paying the price of pride. A long exile under foggy skies, a stage of blaring figures and a path leading far from hope."

Ascension is set for worldwide release on February 28. Pre-orders are available here.

The cover artwork for Ascension was created by Fortifem.

Tracklisting:

"L’Ascension"

"A New Order"

"The Renegade Son"

"The Crowning"

"Stellar Cross"

"La Tentation"

"Au Bord Du Gouffre"

"The Renegade Son":