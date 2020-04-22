Renowned Photographer JEREMY SAFFER To Release Daughters Of Darkness Coffee Table Book; Forward By DANI FILTH, Introduction By RANDY BLYTHE

Internationally renowned music and fine art photographer, Jeremy Saffer, has announced that he has signed a book deal with Rare Bird Books.

Says Saffer: "Daughters Of Darkness, a fine art corpse paint photo project I have been working on for one third of my lifetime is finally coming to fruition as a coffee table photo book.

"With out getting too long winded, as I tend to, the project is based on a few things: the black metal and doom metal imagery I grew up on, my affinity for the darker side of metal, and like metal, which can be dark, grim, evil and all the while beautiful, the project shows the duality of finding beauty in darkness, and finding darkness within beauty.

"The band who exemplified this style of art the most is Cradle Of Filth, and I am honored to say Dani Filth is penning the forward to my book. My amazing friend, writer, and photographer Randy Blythe from Lamb Of God is writing the introduction.

"When wrapping this project I knew I needed to have it done the right way. Rare Bird not only shared my vision for what the physical collection of all this work should look like, but also are as excited for this project as I am. Every little detail and nuance that was important to me was important to them.

"Walking into my first face to face meeting with them, Tyson, owner of Rare Bird, was wearing a Satyricon hoodie, and we had talked metal as much as we talked about the book. I knew I had found the perfect home for Daughters Of Darkness.

"So here it is. After 12 years, over 400 models, it’s finally here. Daughters Of Darkness."

Due for release on October 30, you can pre-order the book in a number of editions here.

A description: Daughters Of Darkness is a collection of fine art portraits of women in corpse paint. A nod to black metal and doom album cover art, Daughters Of Darkness was photographed over 10+ years, with more than 400 models from all over the world, almost all of which did their own corpse paint and are fans of black metal. Daughters of Darkness features many celebrities, actresses, musicians, and models (some under the cover of corpse painted anonymity) all of whom donned only corpse paint for this book. Photographed by internationally renowned music and fine art photographer Jeremy Saffer, this project combines both his music photography and fine art photography worlds into a single project, which was conceived to capture the memory of flipping though albums in a music store and buying albums based entirely on the albums cover art (which often featured a nude portrait, someone in corpse paint, or both) prior to knowing the music or the band. Like the music that inspired it, Daughters Of Darkness shows the duality of finding beauty in dark imagery, and finding darkness within beauty.