REPENTANCE Featuring STUCK MOJO, Ex-SOIL Members Streaming New Song "Born To Choose"

Following the release of their debut single “Collide” earlier this month, Repentance - featuring guitarist Sean Glass (ex-Soil, Dirge Within) and Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts - is back to deliver another crushing slab of metal with “Born To Choose".

Says the band: “First off, we would like to thank everyone for the kind words and the excitement on display following the release of our first song, ‘Collide’. The response has been overwhelming - truly epic beyond words. That said, we felt it was time for another taste of Repentance with “Born To Choose'!"

“Born to Choose” was recorded at Mercenary Digital Studios with engineer Scott Creekmore (Dirge Within, Lionheart, Broken Hope) and was mixed and mastered by Chris Collier (Prong, Last In Line, Riot V). Stream the new track below:

Repentance will make their live debut on May 23rd at The Forge in Joliet, Illinois supporting Trivium and Toothgrinder.

"Collide":

(Photo - Steve Zywica Photography)