Report: DONNA D'ERRICO Claims Ex-Husband NIKKI SIXX Is Using Clever Accounting To Avoid Paying What He Owes

According to The Blast, Donna D'Errico claims her ex-husband, rocker Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe, Sixx:A.M.), is using creative interpretations of their divorce agreement to get out of paying her what she claims he owes.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former Baywatch star claims Sixx owes her $24,771 in back child support for their daughter, Frankie Sixx.

D'Errico claims their child support agreement calls for Sixx to pay $8,257 per month in child support until the later of two dates: March 31, 2019 or until Frankie is no longer enrolled in high school.

