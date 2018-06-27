Report: Former IRON MAIDEN, GUNS N' ROSES Manager Seeks £200M In London IPO

A fund offering investors the chance to profit from some of the best-loved music of the last 50 years is seeking to raise £200m on the London Stock Exchange, reports Financial News.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which invests is musical intellectual property rights, said on Wednesday that it has identified catalogues of "proven, evergreen songs from award winning songwriters" and aims to offer attractive returns by acquiring the associated copyrights.

The fund was set up by music industry veteran Merck Mercuriadis, who has in the past managed rock bands including Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden as well as individual artists like Elton John and Beyoncé. The American songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers is an adviser to the fund.

Read more at fnlondon.com.