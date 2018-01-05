Report: JIMI HENDRIX' Legend Lives On In Vancouver Island-Crafted Custom Guitars (Video)

CBC News reports: Standing at a workbench in the studio behind his home, Reuben Forsland picks up a tattered piece of wood with chipping paint. The initials J.H. are scrawled on one end. It may look like construction debris, but they are pieces of Jimi Hendrix's childhood home. They will soon be transformed into unique custom guitars.

"I had basically started imagining creating something more than just an instrument for sound, but an instrument that will connect with somebody in a more emotional way," said Forsland of JOI Guitars in Comox, B.C.

Rock and roll legend Jimi Hendrix grew up in Seattle in the 1940s and 1950s. The family purchased a modest bungalow at 2603 26 Avenue in Seattle's Central District in 1953. It has since been torn down.

"The home hadn't been in the family for many years and it had basically been quite run down and that's why they thought they would demolish it," Forsland said. But he had heard pieces of the home had been saved. The idea of tracking them down intrigued him, but he didn't pursue it until he had a big break of his own.

Read the full report at CBC News, and watch the video below.