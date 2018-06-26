Report: LED ZEPPELIN Reunion At Glastonbury Festival 2019 Leads Betting Odds

Express.co.uk is reporting that Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac lead Glastonbury Festival 2019 Pyramid Stage headliner betting odds.

This year the iconic music festival is taking a fallow year to give the organisers, land and locals a break. However all eyes are on Glastonbury 2019 and the favourite band to headline the Pyramid Stage currently aren’t together. Led Zeppelin haven’t reunited for a gig since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 Arena in London back in 2007.

Nevertheless they are 2/1 to headline Glastonbury next year, but why?

Led Zeppelin conclude their reissue campaign with a new edition of the soundtrack to the concert film The Song Remains The Same, originally released in 1976 and featuring newly remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released on September 7th as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

Tracklistings:

CD/Digital:

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"No Quarter"

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"The Ocean"

"Dazed And Confused"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Moby Dick"

"Heartbreaker"

"Whole Lotta Love"

LP:

Disc One

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"The Ocean"

Disc Two

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"No Quarter"

Disc Three

"Dazed And Confused"

"Moby Dick"

Disc Four

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Heartbreaker"

Check out a video trailer below, and pre-order this title at ledzeppelin.com.