Report: LOU GRAMM Fails To Appear At FOREIGNER's Syracuse Show; Fans Furious

Syracuse.com is reporting that Foreigner fans are furious that the band's original singer Lou Gramm was a no-show at the band's Tuesday night's concert in Syracuse.

Live Nation announced on Friday that Rochester native Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, would reunite with the classic rock band at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (formerly Lakeview Amphitheater). However, Gramm never showed.

A source had also told Syracuse.com that Gramm would perform a few select songs with Foreigner. But all the estimated crowd of 8,000 heard was Foreigner's current lead singer, Kelly Hansen. Guitarist Mick Jones was the only original member on stage.

The show also included performances by special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

"Was wondering why lou didn't make it to the concert in Syracuse tonight?" one fan wrote on Lou Gramm's fan club page on Facebook. "They announced that he was gonna come for a couple of songs. If he's still sick I hope he feels better soon."

Live Nation, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Foreigner and Gramm have not commented. Social media posts by Live Nation and the Amp's official accounts still say Gramm was supposed to perform.

Find out what happened at Syracuse.com.

Tour dates:

June

20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July

3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August

1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater