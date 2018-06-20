Report: LOU GRAMM Fails To Appear At FOREIGNER's Syracuse Show; Fans Furious
June 20, 2018, an hour ago
Syracuse.com is reporting that Foreigner fans are furious that the band's original singer Lou Gramm was a no-show at the band's Tuesday night's concert in Syracuse.
Live Nation announced on Friday that Rochester native Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, would reunite with the classic rock band at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (formerly Lakeview Amphitheater). However, Gramm never showed.
A source had also told Syracuse.com that Gramm would perform a few select songs with Foreigner. But all the estimated crowd of 8,000 heard was Foreigner's current lead singer, Kelly Hansen. Guitarist Mick Jones was the only original member on stage.
The show also included performances by special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.
"Was wondering why lou didn't make it to the concert in Syracuse tonight?" one fan wrote on Lou Gramm's fan club page on Facebook. "They announced that he was gonna come for a couple of songs. If he's still sick I hope he feels better soon."
Live Nation, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Foreigner and Gramm have not commented. Social media posts by Live Nation and the Amp's official accounts still say Gramm was supposed to perform.
Find out what happened at Syracuse.com.
Tour dates:
June
20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July
3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater
4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August
1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater