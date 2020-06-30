Report: METALLICA's Yorkshire Catering Company Helping To Feed Vulnerable Communities

A specialist live events catering company whose clients include Muse, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Metallica has turned its attention to providing meals and food portions to people in need, reports Yorkshire Post.

Production Park, a West Yorkshire community of studios, businesses and educational facilities for the live events industry, launched the Catering For The Community initiative earlier this month. So far it has delivered over 3,000 prepared meals and more than 4,000 portions of meat for food parcels to food banks and community hubs across the south east of the Wakefield district, feeding vulnerable families in Havercroft, Upton, South Kirkby and Kinsley.

Every meal is cooked, packaged and labelled by park residents Rockpool Tour Catering, a specialist live events catering company with clients including Muse, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Metallica. Meals are then distributed, with support from fellow park residents Backstage Academy to collection points across the region identified by Wakefield Council as areas in need.

