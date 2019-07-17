Report: SCOTT WEILAND Estate Has Made Over A Million Dollars In Royalties Since His Death

The Blast is reporting that the estate of the late Stone Temple Pilots rocker Scott Weiland has brought in just over a million dollars since his passing.

Weiland's ex-wife, Mary, filed court documents this week giving the state of affairs of the estate since he died on December 3, 2015. Weiland's will named her executor of his estate and not Jamie Weiland, Scott's wife at the time of his passing.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Mary states the current estimated value of the estate is $1,979,261.56. She says the estate has taken in $1,054,385.70 in gross royalties so far, for an estimated average annual income of $351,462.

Read more at The Blast.