RESIST & BITE Featuring Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH Launch Video For "The Myth I'm Livin'"

Resist & Bite, the new band featuring guitarist Tommy Skeoch, formerly of Tesla, has released a video for their first single, "The Myth I'm Livin'". Joining Skeoch in the group are ex-Lynch Mob vocalist Nathan Utz, guitarist Steve Stokes, bassist Brian Powell, and drummer David Parks.

Check out the Resist & Bite EPK (Electronic Press Kit):

The band's official Facebook page can be found here.

Skeoch joined Tesla in 1984 and left in 1994, returning in 1995 and then again from 2000 - 2006. He eventually left the band for good to spend time with family and deal with substance abuse issues.