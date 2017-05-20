RESISTANCE Cover SCORPIONS Classic On New Album; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Formed in 2000, Resistance are a Los Angeles based Heavy Metal band delivering a full on metal assault from a broad range of influences. The band signed with Finland's Lion Music in 2004 and released two critically acclaimed albums: Lies In Black (2004) and the conceptual metal masterpiece Patents Of Control (2007). In 2015, the band returned with the Battle Scars EP, and most recently inked a deal with No Remorse Records, which will release their brand new studio album, Metal Machine. First reviews describe the album as "US power metal for fans of Metal Church and Liege Lord".

Metal Machine was produced and engineered by Dan Luna, Bill Metoyer and Resistance, and was is mixed and mastered by Neil Kernon. The album cover artwork was painted by Dusan Markovic. Metal Machine will hit the streets on June 27th and will include eight songs, including cover version of the Scorpions classic "Blackout".

Metal Machine tracklisting:

"The Metal Machine"

"Hail To The Horns"

"Rise And Defend"

"Some Gave All"

"Time Machine"

"Dirty Side Down"

"Heroes"

"Blackout"

