Reunited RATT Lineup Announce US Tour Dates

Ratt, featuring classic lineup members Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Juan Croucier (bass) and Warren DeMartini (guitar) along with former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, have scheduled a string of US tour dates. The shows are listed below:

April

26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

27 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

28 - The Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

May

28 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

June

1 - Limelight - Peoria, IL

2 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

3 - Rockfest - Kansas City, KS

July

7 - Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven, MI

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

On February 11th, Ratt performed at the Treasure Island Casino in Welch, Minnesota. Quality fan-filmed video can be viewed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Wanted Man"

"Dangerous But Worth the Risk"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Walkin' the Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover)

"Way Cool Jr."

"I'm Insane"

"In Your Direction"

"Lack of Communication"

"Lay It Down"

"You're in Love"

"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"

"Nobody Rides for Free"

"Body Talk"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"