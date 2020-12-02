Reunited WIG WAM To Release Never Say Die Album In January; "Kilimanjaro" Music Video Posted

Norway’s Wig Wam are reunited and back in the ring with an exciting new album, aptly titled Never Say Die. The new record showcases all the elements that helped the band develop the monster reputation they are known for: driving energy, unstoppable force, and never ending fun.

Due January 22 via Frontiers Music Srl, fans can get their first taste of music with two new singles, "Never Say Die" and "Kilimanjaro", both available now. Watch videos for both songs below, and pre-order/save Never Say Die here.

Of the latest single from the album, vocalist Age Sten Nilsen says, "'Kilimanjaro' is a reflection on the reckless lifestyle lived on the road and what that lifestyle can do to you. Fame and constant living in that bubble and false reality can be just as poisonous as drugs. I chose to make the main character in the song neglect his own revelations about his messed up past. Now he is back, falling into the same trap, and ready to crack..again…"

This is easily the band’s most complete album to date. Offering twelve fresh sounding, breathtaking songs that wear loud guitars on their sleeves while still showing a more mature approach to the Wig Wam sound. The catchy hooklines and melodic hard rock anthems that Wig Wam are known for are still very much present, yet the feel of this album brings you right in front of the Marshall amps!

Blowing your speakers with full blown rock ’n roll, Never Say Die is a hard rocking musical journey. With three gifted songwriters in the camp, the album shines, tweaks, and pounds just the way a full blooded rock ’n roll album ought to.

Wig Wam is back and ready to take you on a rock ‘n roll ride. The band will bring their wild live performances on the road as soon as conditions allow.

Tracklisting:

"The Second Crusade" (Intro, Instrumental)

"Never Say Die"

"Hypnotized"

"Shadowx Of Eternity"

"Kilimanjaro"

"Where Does It Hurt"

"My Kaleidoscope Ark"

"Dirty Little Secret"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Northbound" (Instrumental)

"Hard Love"

"Silver Lining"

"Kilimanjaro" video:

"Never Say Die" video:

Lineup:

Glam (Åge Sten Nilsen) - vocals

Teeny (Trond Holter) - guitars

Flash (Bernt Jansen) - bass

Sporty (Øystein Andersen) - drums