REVERENCE Announces Holiday Run, EP Release

Heavy metal monsters Reverence will kick-off a string of Horns Up For The Holiday dates which will lead up to their EP release party in New York on December 22nd.

Two of the three shows will be with Detroit’s beloved metal band Halloween, to celebrate their 30 years of raising hell. Dates are listed in the poster below.

Reverence is a Detroit, Michigan based power metal band featuring Scott Oliva (Wind Wraith, Oceans Of Night, Live After Death), Bryan Holland (Tokyo Blade, Arrest), Steve "Doc Killdrums" Wacholz (founding member of Savatage, Crimson Glory), Pete Rossi (RIP 2017), Paul Kleff (Firewolfe, Metal Church), and Russell Pzutto (Scarecrow).