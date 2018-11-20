REVERENCE Release “Phoenix Rising” Live Video

U.S. heavy/power metal band Reverence have released a new live video for “Phoenix Rising”, the track is taken from their forthcoming live album entitled Vengeance Is…Live. It’s the brand new 15 song platter to be delivered to the masses on December 7th, 2018 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Vengeance Is…Live’s showcasing highlights from their previous three album such as the ominous “When Darkness Calls”, classic “Bleed For Me”, “Until My Dying Breath” and “Angel In Black”, also includes the monster riffage of “Race To Obscene”….and never forgotten epic title-track “Gods Of War” as well as three brand new songs from their latest EP release, “Fire Lord”, “Phoenix Rising” and the crowd chanting “New Order”.

The album also includes two classic covers, Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years” and Savatage’s “Power Of The Night” and finally closing the disc with the classic fan favorite “Revolution Rising”.

The band is comprised of veteran members from many known-named bands. Scott Oliva (ex-Wind Wraith, Innerstrength, vocals), Steve ‘Dr. Killdrums’ Wacholz (ex-Savatage/Crimson Glory, drums), Bryan Holland (ex-Tokyo Blade, guitars), Paul Kleff (ex-Metal Church live, FireWolfe, guitars), Russ Pzutto (Twisted Sister live, Dee Snider, bass).

Tracklisting:

“When Darkness Calls”

“Until My Dying Breath”

“Fire Lord”

“Angel In Black”

“Too Late”

“Bleed For Me”

“New Order”

“Gods Of War”

“Power Of The Night”

“The Price You Pay”

“Race To Obscene”

“Phoenix Rising”

“Vengeance Is Mine”

“Wasted Years”

“Revolution Rising”

