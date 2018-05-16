REVERENCE Release "Phoenix Rising" Lyric Video

US power metal band Reverence have released a lyric video for "Phoenix Rising", which can be found below. The track is featured on the band's Foreverence EP, recently released in tribute to their guitarist Pete Rossi, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2017. The video was edited by Tracy Holland.

The band recently released a lyric video for "New Order", also featured on the Foreverence EP. Watch below.

Reverence have signed a multi-album deal for Europe, CIS and UK with ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Reverence is working on a live CD and writing on a new full length studio album for an release later this year. Reverence will add some summer US shows, and a European tour is being planned for this fall.

Reverence is:

Scott Oliva - Vocals (ex-Wind Wraith, Innerstrength)

Bryan Holland - Guitars (ex-Tokyo Blade)

Paul Kleff - Guitars (ex-Firewölfe, Metal Church live)

Steve ‘Doc Killdrums’ Wacholz - Drums (ex-Savatage/Crimson Glory)

Russ Pzutto - Bass (Twisted Sister live)