REVERTIGO Featuring MATS LEVÉN, ANDERS WIKSTRÖM Release "False Flag" Lyric Video

ReVertigo, the Stockholm, Sweden-based duo formed by Mats Levén (vocals) and Anders Wikström (guitar), have released a lyric video for "False Flag", featured on their self-titled debut album, out now.

As close personal and musical friends for nearly 30 years, ReVertigo is the next chapter in an ongoing collaboration culminating with the self-produced new album.

ReVertigo's music itself is a blend of heavy, yet melodic crafted songs paying tribute to favourite albums and artists from the 70s, 80s and up to present day, not forgetting the chemistry that comes to life when Mats and Anders join forces.

Tracklisting:

"Hoodwinked"

"Sailing Stones"

"Symphony Of Fallen Angels"

"The Cause"

"Gate Of The Gods"

"False Flag"

"Unobtainium"

"Luciferian Break Up"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Break Away"

"In Revertigo"

"False Flag" lyric video:

"Sailing Stones" video:

"The Cause" lyric video: