REVOCATION Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With VOIVOD; Additional Support From PSYCROPTIC, SKELETAL REMAINS, CONJURER
June 5, 2019, an hour ago
After recently completing a US tour with Whitechapel and Dying Fetus, Revocation have announced another North American run for the fall - this time co-headlining with Voivod. This special tour will also see Revocation play their latest album, The Outer Ones, in its entirety; Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, and Conjurer will join as additional support. See below for all dates.
September
12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*
13 - Montreal, QC - Corona*
14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
16 - Chicago, IL - Metro
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater
28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **
4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **
5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **
6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House Of Blues
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **
9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar
* - no Voivod
** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense
# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum