REVOCATION Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With VOIVOD; Additional Support From PSYCROPTIC, SKELETAL REMAINS, CONJURER

After recently completing a US tour with Whitechapel and Dying Fetus, Revocation have announced another North American run for the fall - this time co-headlining with Voivod. This special tour will also see Revocation play their latest album, The Outer Ones, in its entirety; Psycroptic, Skeletal Remains, and Conjurer will join as additional support. See below for all dates.

September

12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*

13 - Montreal, QC - Corona*

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

16 - Chicago, IL - Metro

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **

6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House Of Blues

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **

9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar

* - no Voivod

** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense

# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum