REVOCATION's "Communion" To Appear In Upcoming Power Rangers Movie
March 16, 2017, an hour ago
After releasing their sixth full-length album, Great Is Our Sin, last year, Revocation will now also be featured in the upcoming Power Rangers movie for the album track "Communion". North American fans can hear the song when the film is released in theaters on March 24th; or listen online now via the SoundCloud audio player:
For more information about the film Power Rangers, click here.
Next week, Revocation will play select shows in Canada, as well as appear in Rhode Island, before heading out on a full US tour with Morbid Angel, Suffocation, and Withered in May/June. See below for all upcoming dates.
Revocation Tour Dates
March
23 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
24 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
25 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
Revocation Tour Dates with Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Withered
May
19 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *
21 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall *
22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Side Bar Theatre *
23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
26 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
28 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
June
1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
2 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
3 - Chicago, IL - Metro
4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
6 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
7 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
8 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep **
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
13 - Portland, OR - Dantes
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall SF
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
17 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
19 - Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff's Green Room **
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
29 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry ***
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie ***
July
1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar and Music Hall ***
14 - Armstrong, Canada - Hassen Arena *
* = Revocation only
** = no Morbid Angel
*** = Revocation, Suffocation only