REVOCATION's "Communion" To Appear In Upcoming Power Rangers Movie

After releasing their sixth full-length album, Great Is Our Sin, last year, Revocation will now also be featured in the upcoming Power Rangers movie for the album track "Communion". North American fans can hear the song when the film is released in theaters on March 24th; or listen online now via the SoundCloud audio player:

For more information about the film Power Rangers, click here.

Next week, Revocation will play select shows in Canada, as well as appear in Rhode Island, before heading out on a full US tour with Morbid Angel, Suffocation, and Withered in May/June. See below for all upcoming dates.

Revocation Tour Dates

March

23 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

24 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

25 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

Revocation Tour Dates with Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Withered

May

19 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

21 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall *

22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Side Bar Theatre *

23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

26 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

28 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

29 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

3 - Chicago, IL - Metro

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

6 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

7 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

8 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep **

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

13 - Portland, OR - Dantes

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall SF

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

17 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

19 - Flagstaff, AZ - Flagstaff's Green Room **

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

29 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry ***

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie ***

July

1 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar and Music Hall ***

14 - Armstrong, Canada - Hassen Arena *

* = Revocation only

** = no Morbid Angel

*** = Revocation, Suffocation only