RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

March 18, 2019, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal rich davis

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Extreme metal crusader and original guitar player for Baltimore-based progressive power metal innovators Mystic Force, Rich Davis is back with his first single and video in 2019, "Beauty In Ruin”. The track will also be featured on a full length album to be released later in 2019 via Crushing Notes Entertainment.

“This is my very first attempt at shooting a storyline in one of my videos,” says Davis. “This was a three-day shoot all in the cold December day Baltimore. It was also my first time shooting a story line using actors! We shot this all in the twilight hours, which gave me just about three hours per day to get a consistent look. I was in the water for over an hour trying to get the shots. I had a dry suit on and I had an air bubble in the suit and it kept me from totally sinking. It was horrible. I was so fucking cold. But I wasn't getting out of that water until I got the shot!”

Late last year Davis released a brand new DVD/CD called Not Dead Yet, via Las Vegas-based Crushing Notes Entertainment. The solo compilation is the ultimate showcase of Davis’ work featuring nine music videos and 14 songs on the CD.

Not Dead Yet features:

DVD
"Re-Animated"
"Mantra"
"Big Bad Wolf"
"Past Tense"
"Death Star"
"Faceless"
"Troublemaker (GTA)"
"13"
"Evolution"

CD
"Re-Animated"
"Mantra"
"Big Bad Wolf"
"Tyrants of Armageddon"
"Control"
"Past Tense"
"Death Star"
"Faceless"
"Troublemaker (GTA)
"13"
"King of the Hill"
"Cancer"
"Malcontent"
"Evolution"

Re-Animated video:

For more details and to order visit Richdavismusic.com.

 



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews