RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Extreme metal crusader and original guitar player for Baltimore-based progressive power metal innovators Mystic Force, Rich Davis is back with his first single and video in 2019, "Beauty In Ruin”. The track will also be featured on a full length album to be released later in 2019 via Crushing Notes Entertainment.

“This is my very first attempt at shooting a storyline in one of my videos,” says Davis. “This was a three-day shoot all in the cold December day Baltimore. It was also my first time shooting a story line using actors! We shot this all in the twilight hours, which gave me just about three hours per day to get a consistent look. I was in the water for over an hour trying to get the shots. I had a dry suit on and I had an air bubble in the suit and it kept me from totally sinking. It was horrible. I was so fucking cold. But I wasn't getting out of that water until I got the shot!”

Late last year Davis released a brand new DVD/CD called Not Dead Yet, via Las Vegas-based Crushing Notes Entertainment. The solo compilation is the ultimate showcase of Davis’ work featuring nine music videos and 14 songs on the CD.

Not Dead Yet features:

DVD

"Re-Animated"

"Mantra"

"Big Bad Wolf"

"Past Tense"

"Death Star"

"Faceless"

"Troublemaker (GTA)"

"13"

"Evolution"

CD

"Re-Animated"

"Mantra"

"Big Bad Wolf"

"Tyrants of Armageddon"

"Control"

"Past Tense"

"Death Star"

"Faceless"

"Troublemaker (GTA)

"13"

"King of the Hill"

"Cancer"

"Malcontent"

"Evolution"

Re-Animated video:

For more details and to order visit Richdavismusic.com.