RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video
March 18, 2019, 40 minutes ago
Extreme metal crusader and original guitar player for Baltimore-based progressive power metal innovators Mystic Force, Rich Davis is back with his first single and video in 2019, "Beauty In Ruin”. The track will also be featured on a full length album to be released later in 2019 via Crushing Notes Entertainment.
“This is my very first attempt at shooting a storyline in one of my videos,” says Davis. “This was a three-day shoot all in the cold December day Baltimore. It was also my first time shooting a story line using actors! We shot this all in the twilight hours, which gave me just about three hours per day to get a consistent look. I was in the water for over an hour trying to get the shots. I had a dry suit on and I had an air bubble in the suit and it kept me from totally sinking. It was horrible. I was so fucking cold. But I wasn't getting out of that water until I got the shot!”
Late last year Davis released a brand new DVD/CD called Not Dead Yet, via Las Vegas-based Crushing Notes Entertainment. The solo compilation is the ultimate showcase of Davis’ work featuring nine music videos and 14 songs on the CD.
Not Dead Yet features:
DVD
"Re-Animated"
"Mantra"
"Big Bad Wolf"
"Past Tense"
"Death Star"
"Faceless"
"Troublemaker (GTA)"
"13"
"Evolution"
CD
"Re-Animated"
"Mantra"
"Big Bad Wolf"
"Tyrants of Armageddon"
"Control"
"Past Tense"
"Death Star"
"Faceless"
"Troublemaker (GTA)
"13"
"King of the Hill"
"Cancer"
"Malcontent"
"Evolution"
Re-Animated video:
For more details and to order visit Richdavismusic.com.