RICHIE KOTZEN, BIF NAKED To Perform At Cosmo MusicFest 2018; GEORGE LYNCH, DOUG ALDRICH To Host Clinics

Cosmo MusicFest & Expo is Canada’s premier musical instrument / gear exhibition and celebration of live music. An all­-ages FREE event scheduled for Saturday June 2nd, hosted on Cosmo Music’s 4-acre property and 56,000 sq ft facility in Richmond Hill, Ontario (just north of Toronto), this year's lineup promises to be the best yet.

The main stage includes: Big Wreck, April Wine, Kim Mitchell, Bif Naked, and Richie Kotzen.

RSVP - register for your free wristband before May 15th and be entered into the early bird draw; do so now at this location.

Attendees will be provided wristbands upon entry - with the tap of a wrist you'll be able to enter in the Opening Day Lineup Giveaway, enter the RSVP Registration Giveaway, enter all the Expo Tent Grand Prize Draws, attend all the free Meet N' Greets, and a few other surprises.

Performance clinics, priced at $15 each, will be hosted by: Tosin Abasi, Benny Greb, Jordan Rudess, Doug Aldrich, Richie Kotzen and George Lynch.

CosmoFest 2017 saw 12,000 attendees in a single day. CosmoFest is more than a typical music festival. It is unique and not seen anywhere near this scale within Canada - artists, experts, master builders, and leaders come from across the world to connect directly with fans. Areas include: outdoor Main Stage, indoor Cosmopolitan Music Hall, instrument and gear expo, retail store, Kidz Zone, Community Zone, Food Trucks, and Beer Garden.